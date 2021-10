A Spirit Airlines flight caught fire after a bird flew into one of its engines during take off at the Atlantic City airport in New Jersey.The incident took place on Saturday when flight 3044, bound for Fort Lauderdale, was forced to stop after accelerating on the runway.A spokesperson for the airline said the plane stopped before leaving ground after a “large bird entered one of the plane's engines.”The plane was eventually brought to a stop and 102 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated. Two people on board reportedly suffered injuries.One video filmed inside the airport and circulating on social...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 HOUR AGO