Denver, CO

Boosters praise promise of 5280 Trail across Denver

By Kyle Cooke Rocky Mountain PBS
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final stretch of the walk from Denver Union Station to the Buell Public Media Center on 21st and Arapahoe has become a lot shadier ... in a good way. More than 30 Shumard oak trees line the sidewalk on 21st Street from Lawrence to Larimer. And although they are currently in above-ground tree boxes (i.e., not there permanently ... yet), they are a small part of what city leaders believe will be an enduring, “transformational” addition to Denver: The 5280 Trail.

