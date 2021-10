LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- A matchup dominated by defense for the last four meetings, the rivalry between St. Edward and St. Ignatius did more than live up to the billing Saturday in the annual Cleveland football “holy war” at First Federal Lakewood Stadium. No. 1-ranked St. Edward withstood No. 7-ranked St. Ignatius 19-14. “It’s a defensive battle,” Eagles coach Tom Lombardo said after the game. “No one got to 21 tonight. It’s kind of how the game takes shape. It’s just hard to get points for whatever reason. Then the weather, of course, as it kicked in didn’t make that any easier.”

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO