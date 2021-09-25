Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton Announced For 9/30 IMPACT Wrestling
Another matchup has been announced for the September 30 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. On the September 23 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Christopher Daniels made a shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling, saving Christian Cage and Josh Alexander from a beat-down courtesy of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. He began by tossing Ace over the top rope before nearly hitting the Angel's Wings on Fulton before he was rescued.www.fightful.com
