Christopher Daniels vs. Madman Fulton Announced For 9/30 IMPACT Wrestling

Another matchup has been announced for the September 30 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. On the September 23 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Christopher Daniels made a shocking return to IMPACT Wrestling, saving Christian Cage and Josh Alexander from a beat-down courtesy of Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. He began by tossing Ace over the top rope before nearly hitting the Angel's Wings on Fulton before he was rescued.

#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Ace#Twitter#Tna#The Young Bucks#Scu#Fultonworld#Facdaniels Thecazxl#Theeddieedwards#Tenilledashwood#Jordynnegrace
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Hello everyone, Winfree subbing in tonight. Tonight on Impact wrestling Josh Alexander will be addressing the Impact world as he declared his intention of invoking “Option C” by relinquishing his X-Division title in exchange for a shot at the World title at Bound for Glory. We’ll get a continuation of the Bullet Club taking on FinJuice, Mickie James will be here after she was attacked by Deonna Purrazzo, and Rohit Raju will battle Chelsea Green.
WWE
