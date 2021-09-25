CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Edge returning to WWE SmackDown next week

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being threatened by Seth Rollins, Edge will make his return to SmackDown next week. Edge posted a tweet tonight announcing that he'll be appearing on next Friday's SmackDown. It will be the first time Edge has appeared since the angle where he was stretchered out after losing to Rollins two weeks ago.

