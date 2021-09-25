Kicking off the weekend with a gradual cool down

Air Quality (as of 11:30AM) GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas. The flow will flatten out through the weekend as high pressure weakens bring with it the return of onshore flow, low clouds, and cooler temperatures. The marine layer will also deepen as another trough begins to dig in from the northwest. An associated cold front will move through early next week which may actually bring some precipitation to Northern California. There is some potential for it to sweep far enough south to impact us as well, so stay tuned to the forecast!