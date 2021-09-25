CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

Kicking off the weekend with a gradual cool down

By Erika Bratten
kion546.com
 9 days ago

Air Quality (as of 11:30AM) GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas. The flow will flatten out through the weekend as high pressure weakens bring with it the return of onshore flow, low clouds, and cooler temperatures. The marine layer will also deepen as another trough begins to dig in from the northwest. An associated cold front will move through early next week which may actually bring some precipitation to Northern California. There is some potential for it to sweep far enough south to impact us as well, so stay tuned to the forecast!

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Cool Down#Central Coast#El Ni O#Air Quality
Reuters

Americans Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch, the award-giving body said on Monday. Their groundbreaking discoveries "have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy