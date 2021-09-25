Halloween Events Happening In Acadiana

Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Halloween is right around the corner and Lafayette has a lot of great events planned that you definitely want to check out.

Here is a list of a few of my favorite Halloween events that are happening around town:

Boo at the Zoo 2021:

Located at 5601 Hwy 90 E, Broussard, LA 70518

Happening any day in the month of October.

Celebrate any day from October 1st to October 31st

Online costume contest

“Trick-or-Treat” bag upon exit (for children 12 and under)

Social distancing and safety policies

No special event pricing. Normal zoo admission and Zoosiana Members get in free!

Gem Mining – Now Open! Discover, learn, and have fun!

See your favorite Zoosiana animals, especially Zooiana’a new lion cubs!

NiseriN, ThinkStock Images

Spooktacular Halloween Parties:

Children’s Museum of Acadiana, located at 201 E Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70501

October 30-31, 2021 from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

$8.00 per person, member pay $4.00 per person

Three sessions available:

Saturday, October 30: 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Sunday, October 31: 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm and 3:45 pm – 6:15 pm

Acadiana’s favorite not-so-scary Halloween party is where there is fun for the whole family. Chunk a pumpkin, build a Frankenstein, feed the monsters, watch a thrilling science show, get a little batty with art … just a few of the real “treats” that will have your ghouls and goblins howling for more.

VCG via Getty Images

Trunk or Treat at St. Julien Park:

Located at 701 St Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA 70518

October 29 @ 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Free

In addition to dozens of vendors passing out candy and treats for the kids, there will be activities inside the baseball pod. This includes a live DJ, dancing, games, petting zoo, face-painting, fun jumps, photo booth, food, and a Costume Contest!

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fright Trail:

Located at 5305 Cameron St, Lafayette, LA 70506

Who can attend: anyone 8 years and older

Cost: $25

Fright Trail is a cash-only event

Fright Trail is open every Friday and Saturday in October as well as all of Halloween weekend.

The box office opens at 7:00 PM and closes at 11:00 PM and the trail stays open until the last customer leaves.

Voted Louisiana’s #1 Haunted Trail. Clowns, masked maniacs with chainsaws, and zombies are just a few of the spooks you’ll find in the woods. But Fright Trail is more than just a great place to get spooked; it’s also the primary supporter of local non-profit, Literacy, Inc.

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images

2nd Annual Pumpkin Patch: