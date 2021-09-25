CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Volunteers To Remove Invasive Plants At Warren Dunes

Cover picture for the articleThere will be another opportunity to volunteer at Warren Dunes State Park this October. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the volunteer stewardship day will be Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The volunteers will be removing privet, Japanese barberry and non-native honeysuckle from the park to protect the natural environment. No experience will be necessary, and volunteers will be trained to identify target species. Everyone’s told to meet at the third picnic area on the road to the beach. Anyone who wants to help can sign up via email or phone. To register or learn more, contact Emily Leslie at LeslieE1@Michigan.gov or 517-242-8760.

