Upton On Border Situation: “Horrific” To Watch

 9 days ago

Congressman Fred Upton says he is extremely concerned about the situation at the nation’s southern border. He’s seen the footage out of Texas with Haitian migrants being chased by border patrol agents. “It is horrific to watch,” Upton said. “The signal was sent early by this administration that they were...

