Upton On Border Situation: “Horrific” To Watch

Congressman Fred Upton on Tuesday joined Congresswoman Debbie Dingell as they visited the National COVID Memorial in Washington, D.C. They two planted small white flags with messages in honor of Michiganders who have lost their lives to COVID-19. 670,000 flags, each representing the death of a fellow American from COVID, currently surround the Washington Monument in a visual depiction of the toll the pandemic has had on the nation and the world. The memorial is titled “In America: Remember,” and was created by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg. Upton planted a flag in honor of Bud Baker, the most decorated veteran in Berrien County, who was the first person to die from COVID in the county. He says visiting the memorial was “an incredible and overwhelming experience.” Both Upton and Dingell have committed to returning to the memorial next week to handwrite messages and plant flags at the request of their constituents back in Michigan. You can contact Upton’s office to make such a request.

