The Washington defense played better, but the offense couldn’t convert in key situations as the Pam Pack fell, 26-7, to West Craven Friday night at home. The Pack (2-2) was coming off a loss to Northern Nash in which the defense allowed 69 points and over 600 yards. They cut those totals in half and came up with a fumble and an interception, but the offense couldn’t convert the extra chances into points.