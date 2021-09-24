Delta Wants Other Airlines To Share ‘No-Fly’ Lists To Help Stop Unruly Passengers

(CBS DETROIT) – Delta Airlines taking aim at unruly passengers by making a “no-fly” list to share with other airlines.

The company notes that the 1,600 people on its own list are still free to use another carrier.

Delta says to make air travel safer; airlines should warn each other of problematic passengers for future air travel.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.