Delta Wants Other Airlines To Share ‘No-Fly’ Lists To Help Stop Unruly Passengers

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 9 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – Delta Airlines taking aim at unruly passengers by making a “no-fly” list to share with other airlines.

The company notes that the 1,600 people on its own list are still free to use another carrier.

Delta says to make air travel safer; airlines should warn each other of problematic passengers for future air travel.

CBS Boston

Passenger’s Carry-On Bag Causes Fire On Delta Flight At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – A small fire broke out onboard a plane at Logan Airport Wednesday night. It happened on a Delta flight that was about to take off. The airline said the fire started in a passenger’s carry-on bag. It was quickly extinguished and everyone was evacuated. It happened on Delta flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, while the plane was still at the gate. A picture taken by passenger Ron Shroyer showed the emergency slide was deployed. What actually started the fire is unclear. No serious injuries were reported.
BOSTON, MA
johnnyjet.com

The Real Reason Flight Attendants Tell Passengers To Hold On To Their Phones During Takeoff and Landing

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. If you listen carefully to flight attendant announcements, especially on airplanes that have lie-flat seats, you will probably hear them warn passengers to hold on to their phones during takeoff and landing. It should be common sense but it’s not and the big reason they do it may surprise you. It’s not because they’re worried you’re going to lose your $1,000 device and lifeline.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Flight Attendants Want to Put Problematic Passengers on 'No-Fly' List

The pandemic has affected many industries, but the travel industry was perhaps hit hardest. First, it was a lack of travelers. Then it was getting travelers to follow new rules and safety regulations put in place to protect them, which has resulted in an uptick in incidents involving unruly passengers. Now, flight attendants are ready to do something about it.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Southwest, Others, Hesitant To Share Their No-Fly Lists

Late last week, Delta executives said in a pair of memos to employees that the airline’s permanent “no fly” list was up to more than 1,600 people and was continually growing. Eric Phillips, Delta’s senior vice president of airport customer service and cargo, wrote in one of the memos, “Let...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Delta pitches central 'no-fly' list for all airlines

Delta Airlines has pitched a central 'no-fly' list for airlines to curb in-flight behavior that interrupts flight procedures. Hear from Sara Nelson, international president for the Association of Flight Attendants who discusses the rises in incidents on planes.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
onemileatatime.com

FAA Tells Airlines To Do More About Unruly Passenger Behavior

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers, and they’ll have to act quick… but how?. As reported by Reuters, the FAA met with airline trade groups on Tuesday, expressing concern over the continued number of inflight disturbances. In 2021 alone we’ve seen nearly 4,400 reported cases of unruly airplane passenger incidents, and nearly 3,200 of those were mask related. The FAA has initiated enforcement actions in 162 cases, issuing more than $1 million in proposed fines (“proposed” is the key word here).
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Wants A Common United States No Fly List

Unruly passenger behavior continues to be a problem for airlines in the United States. With the situation not clearing up any time soon, Delta Air Lines has urged carriers to come together and form a national ‘no fly’ list. A challenging period. Tensions have been rife in society over the...
INDUSTRY
paddleyourownkanoo.com

Delta Air Lines Once Led the Way in COVID-19 Protections But is Now an Anti-Vaxxer’s Dream

“We know how to keep our employees and our customers safe,” replied Dr. Henry Ting, the chief health officer for Delta Air Lines, when asked by CNN host John Berman just over a week ago why Delta wouldn’t follow the lead of United or act on the advice of the White House pandemic task force by issuing a vaccine mandate for its 74,000 strong U.S.-based workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

Delta Airlines has more than 1,600 on internal no-fly list, submitted 600 names to FAA

Delta Airlines is not letting passengers’ unruly behavior dominate flights. The company will not let people they say have been unruly to fly with the carrier. Delta has compiled a list of more than 1,600 on the company’s “no fly” list and has submitted more than 600 names to the Federal Aviation Administration’s “Special Emphasis Enforcement Program” this year, WSB reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WINKNEWS.com

Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers

More than 1,600 people have been banned by Delta Airlines since the federal government has required airplane passengers to wear masks — and now, the company wants other airlines to share their ban lists. The number of people on those internal lists, separate from the federal no-fly list, topped 4,000...
INDUSTRY
hillcountrynews

US FAA asks airlines to turn up heat on unruly passengers

The federal regulator charged with keeping the nation’s airways safe met Tuesday with representatives of U.S. passenger airlines and urged them to take more aggressive steps to reduce the …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage,...
FAA
simpleflying.com

Will More Airlines Eventually Require Passengers To Be Vaccinated?

Today, October 3rd, Air New Zealand unveiled its policy requiring all passengers on its international flights to be vaccinated. Coming into effect in February of 2022, the airline is one of the first to announce such a requirement for its passengers. With Qantas expected to have a similar policy in place shortly, can we expect other airlines to follow?
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Spirit Airlines says New Jersey jet fire caused by 'large bird' flying into engine

Passengers were deplaned from a Spirit Airlines plane in New Jersey Saturday evening after a jet fire forced the pilots to abort takeoff. A flight that was meant to take off from Atlantic City International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was accelerating when "what is believed to be a large bird" flew through the engine and caused the fire, Spirit Airlines said in a statement.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Spirit Airlines plane catches fire after bird flies into one of its engines during take off

A Spirit Airlines flight caught fire after a bird flew into one of its engines during take off at the Atlantic City airport in New Jersey.The incident took place on Saturday when flight 3044, bound for Fort Lauderdale, was forced to stop after accelerating on the runway.A spokesperson for the airline said the plane stopped before leaving ground after a “large bird entered one of the plane's engines.”The plane was eventually brought to a stop and 102 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated. Two people on board reportedly suffered injuries.One video filmed inside the airport and circulating on social...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

