CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Veteran Needs Help With Home Repairs

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BM05l_0c7Tl2KC00

(CBS DETROIT) – A local non-profit organization, centered around helping veterans, is looking for an extra hand from other men and women in uniform.

Best for Vets is seeking volunteers to help a Vietnam War senior rehab his home.

Leonard Anderson is a Bronze Star Medal veteran, who spent many years in-and-out of shelters until Best for Vets helped him find a home.

The next phase is to give the home a little T.L.C.

Now, the organization is calling on other service men and women with skilled trades to help Mr. Anderson live more comfortably.

They’re looking for vets to volunteer their time and effort.

Anderson says he’s grateful for the home Best for Vets provided him with and is humbled by any help he receives.

At first I didn’t take them serious because you hear that all the time,” said Anderson.

“But I took them up on it and I came over here and I been here for the last two years.”

Styron Batchelor, Director of Best for Vets says he met Anderson at a shelter in Detroit and created a bond with him after many visits.

From there, he offered him a home on Detroit’s west side and wants to continue to help the senior as much as he can.

“If you are a plumber, or someone who can do drywall, or if you are someone who knows how to install windowpanes, or if you’re a company that is a veteran owned company, we would like you to donate some of the materials and maybe some of the labor,” Batchelor said.

If you’re a veteran and would like to help Mr. Anderson, contact Best for Vets on Facebook or email Styron@bestforvets.org.

The organization can be reached at 248-982-6360.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

COVID-19 Booster Shots Now Available In Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Eligible residents in Detroit and Macomb County can now make an appointment to get a booster shot. The Macomb County Health Department says appointments are available at their clinic in Clinton Township and at the Warren-Majestic Plaza. You can make the appointment for the third dose on...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters: Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Community Champions

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, CBS 62’s”Michigan Matters” spotlights three organizations helping the community as Jane C. Garcia, Vice Chairman of LA SED, Dina Fattom Wagner, Director of Membership and Programming of Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Michael Odom, Chairman of Southwest Detroit Business Association, appear to talk about unique times in our region.
CBS Detroit

Allendale Decides Not To Pursue Charges In Statue Vandalism

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Officials in a western Michigan community have decided not to pursue criminal charges against people who vandalized a statue of Confederate and Union Civil War soldiers with a Black child kneeling between them. The Allendale Township board on Thursday said proceeding with the case would...
ALLENDALE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
CBS Detroit

4 Metro Detroit Residents Charged With COVID-19 Relief Fraud

(CBS DETROIT) – Four Metro Detroiters are accused of trying to take much-needed COVID-19 relief money. According to the Department of Justice, Antonio George, 45, of Novi; Kevin Womble, 37, of Detroit; Andrae Sims, 43, of Farmington Hills; and Sarah Vidal, 31, of Novi; are facing the charges. The Department...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MDHHS Reports 106 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In Schools

(CBS DETROIT) – The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a greater toll on schools as Michiganders get further into the school year. Michigan reports another 106 new school outbreaks, mostly on K-12 campuses. This is the fourth straight week the number of new outbreaks has grown. The largest outbreak in the...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy