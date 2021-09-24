Meet These Two Bear Cubs Who Have Become Inseparable At The Detroit Zoo

(CBS DETROIT) – Meet Larke, the polar bear cub, and Jebbie, the grizzly cub, who both reside at the Detroit Zoo.

Jebbie was found alone in Alaska, with no family before the Detroit Zoo took her in.

Larke fell sick for a few months after birth and wasn’t able to go back to her mother or sister.

So, zoo officials decided they could use each other, and now, they are inseparable.

You can see both cubs for yourself at the Detroit Zoo.

