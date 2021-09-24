Applications Open Sept. 27 For Wayne County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

(CBS DETROIT) – If it’s not your health, the pandemic is probably taking a toll on your wallet too, and to help, Wayne County will offer emergency rental assistance.

This includes money for electricity, heating, and water bills.

For those interested, you must be a current or prospective renter, and at least one or more person within the household has to qualify for unemployment or has a reduced income.

Applications open on the county website on Monday, Sept. 27.

For more information, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.