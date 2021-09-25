CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Echoes of the Past Plow Days Set For October 2 And 9

By Staff Report
Times-Union Newspaper
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Echoes of the Past will be hosting fall plow days two Saturdays in October. The club has been hosting plow days for more 25 years. Vintage and antique tractors will be working 120 acres located at 7610 W. CR 850N, Etna Green. Spectators are encouraged to come out and watch the event. The art of the old-fashion plow is something to be seen.

Times-Union Newspaper

Silver Lake Lions Club Fish Fry Oct. 9

SILVER LAKE – The Silver Lake Lions Club is sponsoring a fish, chicken and tenderloin fry from 4 p.m. to sold out Oct. 9 at the Silver Lake Conservation Building. It is carry-out only. Cost is $9 per pound. Side dishes are available.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Wagon Wheel Announces Youth Auditions For ‘Elf’

The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts announced auditions for youth for its professional theatre holiday show “ELF: The Musical,” based on the motion picture. Casting children’s ensemble to play elves in the opening sequence and the role of Michael Hobbs. Michael is a singing/dancing leading role for a child actor appearing 12 years old.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Manchester University Annual Homecoming Concert Is Oct. 8

NORTH MANCHESTER – The Manchester University Music Department will present the annual homecoming concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8. The concert will be in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. General admission is free with a suggested donation of $5. Mask and social distancing are required, according to a news release from Manchester University.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
thecomanchechief.com

Nature Fest set for October 9

Ready to get outside this fall and enjoy nature? Join us at Nature Fest, a free educational outreach event presented by the Prairie Oaks Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist program. It is a celebration of the natural areas and resources that make the state of Texas great!. You, your...
SOCIETY
Times-Union Newspaper

WCHS Orchestra Concert Thursday

Warsaw Community Schools Fall Orchestra Concert will be free on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Warsaw Community High School Performing Arts Center. The community is invited. Performing groups are the Beginning Orchestra, Edgewood and Lakeview Orchestra, Obbligato String Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra. Spectators will enjoy music from “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King,” “Coco,” “Aladdin” and other classics. A special performance will include the use of lightsabers while playing “Star Wars” music. Will the violas play for the Jedi? Or will they join the Dark Side? Masks are required.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Municipalities Announce Trick-Or-Treat Times

Trick-or-treat hours and Halloween events have be set in several towns in the area. The listing will be reprinted as more information is received. Trick-or-treat, Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. Leesburg. Trick-or-treat, Oct. 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Milford. Trick-or-treat, Oct. 30, 6 to 8 p.m. North Manchester. North...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
