Echoes of the Past Plow Days Set For October 2 And 9

The weather may be cooling off, but our appetite for outdoor adventure isn’t. This fall is the perfect time to enjoy a delightful day trip right here in New Jersey. Want to really lose yourself? Try to conquer Stony Hill Farms’ 10-acre corn maze in Chester. In addition to meandering through the labyrinth, visitors can try to complete a maze-adventure game sheet. Fancy some true peace? Go for a kayaking trip along the Manasquan River, where you may even spot a bald eagle. Love the coast but feel like you’ve explored every town in New Jersey? Take a drive along the often-overlooked Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway, which traverses Salem, Cumberland and Cape May counties. There are also historic sites, like Monmouth Battlefield State Park, and gorgeous places to take in nature, including Pequannock Watershed and Watchung Reservation.

