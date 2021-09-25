CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Tips to make cleaning your home easier this fall

OurSentinel
OurSentinel
 9 days ago

(Family Features) - Cooler fall temperatures are on the way and it mean you're likely to spend more time indoors. Whether you are entertaining guests or want to spend less time cleaning while working from home, taking time to spruce up inside and out can make your home more comfortable and inviting. With the peace of mind that your home is tidy, clean and prepared for the fall and winter in the months ahead, you'll enjoy the comforts of being home even more.

www.oursentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Bathroom Staple That Home Stagers Say You Should Get Rid of

As the proud owner of a very tiny bathroom, my eye always zeros in on the mess. If anything is out of place, I notice it immediately — because that mess can easily take over the entirety of my bathroom in no time. So I was happy to discover, when speaking to home stagers, that my bathroom doesn’t have one of the messiest items of all: a towel bar.
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

Remove Mold and Mildew From Bathtub Corner Tiles With This Simple Hack

When you’re cleaning your bathroom, nothing is more frustrating than trying to remove stubborn mold and mildew. The worst site for stuck-on mold is the shower corner tiles and the corners of your bathtub. But luckily, removing the grime from bathroom corners is easier than ever thanks to a super simple cleaning hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

How to Clean a Bathtub in 8 Easy Steps

You'd think that, because your bathtub is a place you clean yourself, it should stay relatively clean compared to other areas of your home (and other areas of your bathroom). But hard water deposits, body oils, soap scum, mildew, and even mold can easily build up in a tub over time, which means you should prioritize cleaning yours on a regular basis. After all, who wants to soak or shower in a dirty tub?
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Weather#Home Maintenance#Smart Home Devices#Camera#Aivi
roundupweb.com

Tips For Overwintering Plants In Your Home

Every year at the first signs of Fall temperatures begin to dip and we can start to expect the occasional overnight frost. This reminds us that winter will soon be here. It's time to start thinking about any of those plants you've enjoyed this summer and whether or not you would like to attempt to SAVE them by overwintering them indoors. There are many factors involved with overwintering plants in your home. Let's spend a few minutes outlining those various things.
GARDENING
lakecountybanner.com

How To Clean Your Silver Items: Tips and Tricks

Whether it’s jewelry, silverware, or any other silver objects that you have around your home, keeping them clean can be a challenge. You can’t simply use soap and water, especially if they are tarnished. Therefore, we’ve put together a list of tips and tricks on how to clean your silver items.
HOME & GARDEN
susquehannastyle.com

Tips for Detoxifying Your Home

Envision your ideal feeling and function for your space. • Permission to dream. How do you want to feel when you wake up on your day off, or trudge into your home after a long day at work?. • I want to wake up or come home to a place...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
Fox11online.com

Fall Home Maintenance Tips

Josh Keeney with Keeney Home Services joined Living with Amy to talk about some things you should not neglect on your home during fall season. Inspect and service your furnace - Have your AC properly closed down at this point as well. Have your chimney inspected and cleaned by a...
HOME & GARDEN
Asbury Park Press

10 essential tools to make yardwork easier this fall

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After a summer spent mowing your lawn and tending to your garden, it can be frustrating to watch everything get buried in piles of leaves. But with the right tools, you can make lighter work of your outdoor chores. Here are 10 must-have products that anyone with a yard needs this fall.
HOME & GARDEN
Middletown Press

Incredibly niche cleaning products that will make chores way easier

I’ve always hated doing chores. Especially when you get to the end of the day when you just want to relax, so you leave it for the weekend – but then the weekend comes around and you just want to take some time off and not do ‘work’-type stuff. But...
SHOPPING
fox5dc.com

Tips to keep your yard beautiful this fall

Your yard might not be filled with leaves quite yet, but FOX 5 has some tips to keep your yard looking nice and beautiful throughout the fall season. Kris Kiser from the Turfmutt Foundation joins the show to give his advice.
GARDENING
Well+Good

The World Market Fall Sale Is Your Chance To Make Your Home Cozy

As the seasons change, the one thing that makes the threat of an imminent many months of winter something to look forward to is the start of "Cozy Season"—and the sales that come with it. Fall and winter mean cuddling up under a blanket with a book as the leaves turn. So, how do you prep your space for more time spent indoors? Enter: The World Market Fall Sale.
SHOPPING
thefreshtoast.com

6 Tips To Prep Your Closet For Fall

The change of season is usually a sign for a much-needed closet spruce up. A city with changing seasons is a city with an evolving sense of fashion. No matter how small the change, whether the temperature will be dropping soon or you’ll simply be experiencing more rain, a change of clothes is a nice motivator. And there’s no better way to stay motivated than to make sure everything is running smoothly in your closet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Alex Belsey

How Cleaning Your Home Can Reduce Anxiety

We all know that our environment can have a profound effect on us. A cluttered, messy space can be an indication of stress and a lack of time. A clean, clear, and fresh space can instantly feel more positive and productive.
CarBuzz

Tips On How To Clean Your Convertible's Top

Cleaning your convertible's drop-top may not have been part of your classic sun-kissed, wind in your hair, smooth cruising in a drop-top sports car daydream, but if you love your roadster, regular cleaning and maintenance has to be part of the experience. There are few things better than cruising down a scenic road with your car's top down, letting in the sun and the warm breeze while listening to the roar of the engine or wind blowing through your hair. But, when that sunny sky is darkened by clouds threatening to rain on your parade, your car's roof quickly becomes your only sanctuary.
CARS
OurSentinel

OurSentinel

Saint Joseph, IL
180
Followers
569
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.

 http://www.oursentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy