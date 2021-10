Come join us today and discuss the matchup of Huascar Ynoa and the Braves versus Vince Velasquez and the Padres. The Braves’ magic number currently stands at eight, with eight scheduled games remaining plus the postponed game against the Rockies that will likely only be played if it has playoff ramifications. The Phillies will be facing the Pirates again on Saturday as the second game of their three game matchup, so the Braves would do well to take care of business against the struggling Padres and take anything the Pirates can do against Philly as a bonus.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO