Heath Township, MI

Lakers stay perfect with strong second half at Hamilton

By Kyle Turk - kturk@grandhaventribune.com
Grand Haven Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON — Three second-half touchdowns from junior running back Alex Lee helped Spring Lake past Hamilton 41-21 on Friday night. Tied 14-all at half, the Lakers came out of the break focused, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives and running the ball with a purpose. Andrew von Wahlde's 2-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter proved to be the winning score – he was one of a handful of Lakers who saw rushing carries on the night.

www.grandhaventribune.com

