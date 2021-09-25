Urbana mother jailed on vehicular homicide charge in 7-year-old son’s death
An Urbana mother is is accused of causing a head-on crash into a tanker truck in June that killed her 7-year-old son in Fletcher. Britaney Nicole Kirchgessner, 28, was booked Thursday into the Miami County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, records show.www.springfieldnewssun.com
