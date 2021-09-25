CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

Urbana mother jailed on vehicular homicide charge in 7-year-old son’s death

By Jen Balduf, , Staff Writer
Springfield News Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Urbana mother is is accused of causing a head-on crash into a tanker truck in June that killed her 7-year-old son in Fletcher. Britaney Nicole Kirchgessner, 28, was booked Thursday into the Miami County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, records show.

