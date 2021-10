We’ve been waiting literal YEARS for this futuristic restaurant to open, and the anticipation has been building ever since seeing new concept art, menu details, and a sneak peek inside. At last, we got to go inside yesterday and eat a meal! We saw some awesome details and ate delicious food. But, we weren’t the only ones eager to get inside, because there was about a 4 hour long line to get into Space 220 on opening day. But today, there might be a solution to that long line!

