Franciscan Health breaks ground on new urgent care clinic in Chicago Heights
Franciscan Health broke ground on Wednesday to mark the start of the construction for its new urgent care clinic in Chicago Heights. The new Franciscan Health Urgent Care center is scheduled to open in the last half of 2022 and will be located on the southwest corner of Lincoln Highway (14th Street) and Otto Boulevard, the site of the former Franciscan St. James Hospital, which was demolished in 2019.hfchronicle.com
