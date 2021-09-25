CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storm Team 11: More clouds Saturday as we hold onto the very cool nights and mild afternoons

By Tyler Allender
wjhl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a clear evening, high clouds will move in overnight. A low near 45 degrees. Partly cloudy Saturday as a weak system starts moving in from the north bringing us some extra mid and high level cloud over at times. A high of 75 degrees in the Tri-Cities, upper 60s and lower 70s in southwest Virginia, mid 60s in the mountains.

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Clouds clearing early Sunday, fantastic afternoon ahead

Clouds clearing early Sunday and we'll be left with plenty of sunshine the rest of the day. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon, but will it be a Top 10 Day? Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Dry, cool mornings and warm afternoons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A dry stretch of weather is expected in the week ahead. Typical early October weather pattern setting up across the central Plains with sunny days and clear nights. This drier pattern will result in cool mornings, followed by warm afternoons. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
WICHITA, KS
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Umbrellas up, Rain moving in today

Much needed rain is returning to the region today for the first time in 10 days! A couple systems, including a cold front and a slow moving upper level system, will lead to waves of rainfall and some thunderstorms through at least Thursday, maybe Friday. Thankfully, rain should be spaced out enough where flooding isn’t too big of a concern. However, isolated flooding is possible, particularly in the mountains.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRN News 2

Showers and storms Sunday, wet start to work week

Showers and storms are already on the radar this morning and a few areas may see some patchy fog. The rain will continue on and off throughout the day. Upwards of 1 inch of rain is possible with the heavier downpours. Locally heavy downpours may produce ponding of water on the roadways, so drive cautiously. […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Rain tonight with more breaks Monday before another fetch of moisture arrives

Our dry spell has come to an end! Off and on rain continues tonight with decent opportunities for rain and some thunderstorms over the course of the workweek ahead thanks to a couple systems, including a slow moving upper level low meandering over the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent. Nights will be extremely mild for October and daytime highs mostly muted because of the clouds and bouts of rain, but it will be on the muggy side. No big blasts of fall-like air are in the forecast any time soon.
ENVIRONMENT
wogx.com

Incoming storm system could bring showers, storms to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A storm system is approaching Florida, bringing along the chance for showers, high humidity, and severe weather. A moist flow off of the Atlantic will result in a few widely scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity increases this week...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Coming Week To Bring Fall-Like Weather, Chance Of Rain In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Wet weather may return to Sacramento by the end of the coming week. After another summer-like weekend, temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s for a majority of the daytime highs over the next week with a couple of days potentially flirting with the high-60s. Highs on Thursday and Friday are projected to be around 68 degrees, with a slight chance of rain possible for Friday. This comes as a major storm moves east into the Pacific Northwest. The storm will bring increasing cloud coverage and stronger winds that will impact Northern California and the north end of the Sacramento Valley. In addition to the rain, there is also potential for high-elevation mountain snow in the Sierra. Though Monday is expected to be another warm day, wind speeds should begin to pick up by the afternoon across the region.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Team 11 Forecast
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region. There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy