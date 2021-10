Messner Reeves, a Denver-based national law firm, has announced further expansion across the East Coast and its first expansion into New England. The full-service law firm opened offices in Andover, Massachusetts, and in New Hampshire. They’ll be led by attorney Anthony Bistany. The two offices will work as one to provide legal counsel and abilities throughout the New England region. The New England office marks the 12th Messner Reeves location in the U.S.

