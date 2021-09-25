Rainbow Six Siege brings back Showdown event
The developers of Rainbow Six Siege at Ubisoft have made quite a few special events over time. And one of the most popular was the Showdown event which is back for 2021. The Wild West-themed shootout mode features operators from the game in two teams. While Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular first person shooter competitive games out there. It does get a bit tedious at times with albeit a while roster of larger-than-life characters chasing each other through hallways. Hence these new modes are a good way to cut loose from the formula and do something else in the game.www.techradar.com
