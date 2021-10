(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 37-year-old man was shot Friday evening after getting into an argument on a CTA bus in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. About 7:50 p.m., he was on the bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue, when he and another man got into an argument, Chicago police said. The man then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the 37-year-old.