Westfield Man Arraigned on Federal Cocaine Charges

A Westfield man was arraigned this week on federal charges stemming from a three-month, multi-agency investigation into the trafficking and distribution of narcotics from Puerto Rico to northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that 32-year-old Miguel Maldonado was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Silver Creek for allegedly receiving packages containing more than six kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico via the U.S. Postal Service. Maldonado was arraigned Thursday in front of a federal judge for attempting to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine, and he was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals without bail. No further details are available at this time, as the investigation is ongoing. The investigation was conducted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Chautauqua County SWAT Team, in conjunction with the DEA and the U.S. Postal Service.