CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Nebraska at Michigan State odds, picks and prediction

By Ryan Bloomfield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zd88l_0c7TcQe000

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) and No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 1-0) kick-off at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Below, we look at the Nebraska at Michigan State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings according to the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Michigan State has navigated the early part of its schedule with ease, going 3-0 with a marquee win at Miami (38-17) last week. RB Kenneth Walker III has been nearly unstoppable, rushing for 493 yards (8.6 yards per carry) with 5 TDs thus far. The Spartan defense hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in any of its first three games.

Nebraska has recovered from its embarrassing opening-week loss to Illinois, covering comfortably in each of its last three games. The Cornhuskers are coming off a near-upset as a 22.5-point underdog at No. 3 Oklahoma last week. Nebraska’s rushing defense ranks 81st in the nation (156.5 yards per game), which could be a problem against Michigan State’s balanced attack.

Nebraska at Michigan State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 10:12 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Nebraska +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Michigan State -205 (bet $205 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Nebraska +4.5 (-112) | Michigan State -4.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 54.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Nebraska at Michigan State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Michigan State 31, Nebraska 23

The Spartans have the more impressive resume of these two teams, but at -205, you should target better odds against the spread and PASS on the money line.

Against the spread

While Nebraska has looked better of late, its only two wins this year are to Buffalo and FCS Fordham. Conversely, Michigan State has two Power 5 wins (Northwestern and Miami) and has covered the spread easily in both of those games.

Look for MICHIGAN STATE -4.5 (-108) to keep rolling here as Nebraska deals with a potential hangover effect after the near-win over Oklahoma last week.

Stream college football games on ESPN+ by signing up here.

Target the OVER 54.5 (-108) here as both offenses have been able to move the ball this year. Nebraska ranks 25th nationally in yards per game (481.3) and Michigan State is 14th (520.0), while both defenses are allowing 345+ yards per game so far.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @RyanBHQ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The Spun

Watch: Scott Frost, Wife Share Moment After Today’s Win

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers earned a much-needed victory over Fordham on Saturday afternoon. Nebraska began the season in awful fashion in a crushing loss to Illinois last Saturday. Frost even said it was like he was watching the “same old movie” because of all the Huskers’ mistakes. It goes without saying they needed to beat Fordham on Saturday. They did.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#College Football#American Football#Rb Kenneth Walker Iii#Spartan#Cornhuskers#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Prediction Michigan State
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ash Jurberg

The 8 billionaires who live in Michigan

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of this list, eight of them live in Michigan. So let's take a quick look at the lucky billionaires that call Michigan home.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy