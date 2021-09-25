CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Child Captured Doing Homework in the Street and Thanks to a Photo His Life Is Changing

By Lois Oladejo
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Kenyan boy's passion for education is ushering in a new revolution in his life as well-wishers come to his rescue. The life-changing experience was triggered by viral photos of him doing homework on the streets. Salim Khamisi, a grade 6 pupil of Jola Urabi primary school, Shanzu Mtwapa, Kenya,...

news.amomama.com

Comments / 34

Belinda Hood
7d ago

I am proud of him because of what he is doing he trying to get an education in which we all young people needs. He still have 6 yrs. to go and then he will be able to go to college. His parents doing the best they can at the moment but I pray everything will be alright for him and his family Lord open doors that has been closed on them guide them to do your will.Amen

Reply
5
Rev. Fredo Pierre
8d ago

When we're determined to progress, anything, anyone can't stop that.

Reply(2)
23
Related
washingtonnewsday.com

After school, a woman discovered a boy “in tears” by the highway.

Woman found boy ‘in tears’ at roadside after school. The 12-year-old was left upset after the incident in Huyton. A mother wishes to express her gratitude to the kind stranger who stepped in to assist her son when he became lost in Huyton. The 12-year-old was on his way home...
KIDS
Slate

My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenyan#Rayoh Mombasa Car Dealers
InspireMore

Little Girl Has Everyone Cheering When She Gets On School Bus By Herself For 1st Time.

One of the joys of being a parent is getting to experience your child’s firsts alongside them. You may even get an opportunity to capture some of them on camera!. That’s precisely what Ambrea Nicole did when her daughter Addy boarded the school bus all by herself for the first time ever. The monumental moment was especially exciting because Addy is visually impaired, so she typically uses a cane to walk by herself.
KIDS
InspireMore

‘Are you her nanny?’ ‘Did you kidnap her?’: Single black mom adopts 2 white siblings, ‘Love goes beyond skin color’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Let’s start from the beginning. My name is Kimberly Holden, and when I was a little girl, I always knew I wanted to adopt. Three of my aunts opened their hearts and homes to children who weren’t biologically theirs, and that sparked something in my heart that stayed with me up into adulthood. My Aunt Gloria (who we all called Mama) was my biggest inspiration, and right before she passed away, I whispered in her ear, ‘Mama, I’m going to be a foster mom.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wfxb.com

Father Takes Phone Call; Comes Back to Find 3 Children, Living Room Covered in Flour

A man was in charge of watching his three young kids, all under the age of two, when his sister called. So he left them alone to answer it. But only for a few minutes! Or so he says. Because when he returned, he found his kids and his entire living room completely covered in flour! He didn’t realize until it was too late. This is why you never turn your back on toddlers. Let alone three!
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
Slate

My Shy, Straight-A Kid Just Got Caught Doing Something Horrible at School

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. Last week, my daughter’s sixth-grade teacher emailed to let me know that my daughter was caught by another student stealing from the teacher’s candy reward desk drawer at lunch, when the classroom was otherwise empty. And worse, it seems she had been doing this every day for three weeks, but was caught only now. Apparently, she has been taking candy, hiding it in her backpack, then eating it outside at recess while she read a book by herself (she sat at the edge of the recess area and wasn’t interacting with other kids). I’m horrified. I worry about the theft, obviously, plus the fact that it was food she stole, plus the fact that my daughter is spending recess all alone, eating the stolen candy.
KIDS
theridgewoodblog.net

life-changing

Deciding on the degree and your future degree is one of the life milestones. This is the life-changing step that later on decides on your career and the job you will work. The crucial thing to do is to estimate your skills, abilities and to be critical when it comes to these. Always choose the thing you love doing, this is the only way you can be happy with your achievements and the things you are about to accomplish. Be clear with your goals and set them, so they go from the smaller to the greater ones. Always have an ultimate goal and trust the process. When you are pursuing the degree, nothing happens accidentally or by luck. It is the hard work and effort investment that makes the difference. So, the initial advice is to hustle. It is always impossible until it is done. Here are just some of the tips that will help you decide on your future occupation.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Telegraph

I’m getting sick of my rich wife’s working class virtue-signalling

To hear my wife talk, you’d think we live on the run-down end of Coronation Street. In reality, our home is in one of the most affluent areas in the north of England. You won’t get much change out of £2 million for a house in our postcode and, unsurprisingly, most people here have the cars, holidays and lifestyle that reflect their bank balances.
TENNIS
Good News Daily

Man Buys Food for Hungry Teen and it Changes His Life

When a kind man saw a teen asking for donuts in exchange for helping him carry his groceries out of the store, he quickly sprung into action. When Matt White went to grab his groceries from Kroger, he has no idea that he was about to help a young man and his mother, possibly forever. Chauncey Black decided to head towards the wealthy part of town in search of kindness. He began asking people if he could carry their groceries out to their car in exchange for donuts or a few dollars which he would use to grab food for him and his mother he is disabled and stuck at home.
TheDailyBeast

Mom and Teachers Say They’re Proud of Girl Who Flipped Bird at School Anti-Mask Protesters

When 14-year-old Fiona Downey arrived at her Vermont high school last Friday, she was so exasperated by the sight of a mob of grown adults protesting against mask-wearing on campus that she had no choice but to flip the bird. The photo of the teen raising a finger at the anti-maskers from inside her school bus inevitably went viral—and now her mom and teachers have spoken about how proud they are. Meagan Downey told the Vermont alt-weekly Seven Days: “This has been particularly hard on adolescents... They’re coming of age, they’re old enough to see what’s happening, but they don’t have a lot of control. I think in that moment, my daughter did have control over what she could do with her hand, and she chose to use it.” Seven Days reported that a teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School also told Fiona they were proud of her, and Fiona said she’s enjoyed going viral. “People have offered to buy me creemees,” she said. “Someone else offered to buy me shoes. And people offered to give me scholarships—which, like, I’m fine with that. Love a scholarship.”
PROTESTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

A ‘larger than life’ MS Coast man died of COVID. His story changed minds and hearts.

Shelly Gray Magee thinks her younger brother, Dave, began his lifelong talent of meticulous organization and planning when he was in grade school. “He has been a planner his whole life. Growing up he struggled in school a little bit; he had to work for every grade he got. I remember him at the kitchen table with our mom, going over and over and over things,” Gray Magee said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
358K+
Followers
32K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy