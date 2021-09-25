CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had more smoke around today, and temperatures were above average. Expect a similar forecast for the weekend. Changes arrive Tuesday – it will finally feel more like fall in the Valley.

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

WCTV

Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 3

Saturday may be the better weather day as rain chances are forecast to increase into the next work week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Family of cold case victim Lenoris Rains gathers for a memorial in his honor. Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT. Twelve years after...
ENVIRONMENT
Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel

Ridgeley Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeley: Sunday, October 3: Patchy fog then scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 4: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, October 5: Chance of Rain Showers; Wednesday, October 6: Rain Showers Likely;
RIDGELEY, WV
WCTV

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will increase a little bit Sunday, but it will not be spread evenly across the Big Bend and South Georgia. A batch of showers and isolated thunderstorms were moving very slowly eastward in the western Florida Panhandle and the coastal waters Sunday morning. Some of the rain will make its way into the western Big Bend later Sunday, leaving greater rain chances in the western counties while locations near I-75 will see lower odds of rain. Overall, rain coverage and confidence will be at 40% with highs ranging from the lower 80s near the coast to the upper 80s inland.
ENVIRONMENT
Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel

Prosperity Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Prosperity: Sunday, October 3: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 4: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Wednesday,
PROSPERITY, SC
Evansdale (IA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Evansdale

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Evansdale: Sunday, October 3: Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 4: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6:
EVANSDALE, IA
UPMATTERS

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/3/2021

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, a few 40s inland. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. Monday, areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a chance in the morning, then some clearing in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.
MARQUETTE, MI
Fishersville (VA) Weather Channel

Fishersville Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fishersville: Sunday, October 3: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Monday, October 4: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, October 5: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, October 6: Rain Showers;
FISHERSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Weather pattern turns milder and wetter

We’re already seeing more clouds across the entire region compared to Saturday. With those clouds will come a chance for rain. However, best shower chances today before sunset will be west of the Parkway. Rain chances will increase after sunset for more of the region as a slow-moving front approaches from the west.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
yourcentralvalley.com

Smoke starts to clear Monday but will take time

On Sunday, fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) from wildfire smoke reached some of the highest levels seen this year in Fresno. The smoke is mainly from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire. Our area is under an Air Quality Alert until 11AM Monday. And although, cooler, cleaner air starts to...
FRESNO, CA

