Weapons of war exported for 4.5 billion euros |
Berlin (dpa) – The German arms industry exported weapons of war worth around 4.5 billion euros during the current election period. About a quarter of that went to Egypt with 1.081 billion euros, which has been criticized for human rights violations and its involvement in the conflicts in Yemen and Libya. Saudi Arabia and Turkey have also been among the top ten beneficiary countries of the arms industry since October 2017. This emerges from a response from the Defense Ministry to a request from leftist politician Sevim Dagdelen, who is available to the German News Agency.www.unlvrebelyell.com
Comments / 0