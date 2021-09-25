CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rio Grande City, TX

2-month-old migrant dies in mother’s arms after journey across border

By Stephen Dinan
Washington Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn infant girl died after being carried by her mother across the border, Homeland Security announced Friday, adding to this year’s soaring death toll. The 2-month-old Honduran girl was part of a large group of migrants Border Patrol agents found near Rio Grande City, Texas. When apprehended, the mother told agents the girl had been running a fever and had a cough and diarrhea for the previous six days.

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Southern Border Patrol Agents Reunite Missing 7-Year-Old Migrant With His Mother

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents reunited a seven-year-old child with his mother after they separated in a Mission orchard. On the early morning of Sept. 27, a McAllen Border Patrol Station agent saw 14 people crossing the Rio Grande south of Mission. Agents responded to the area and apprehended four migrants. A female Mexican national within the group stated she became separated from her four children in the orchard and did not know where they were. Agents and local law enforcement officers immediately searched the area and located three missing children, however, a 7-year-old boy was still missing.
EDINBURG, TX
Shore News Network

Border Patrol agents rescue migrant mother with young children lost in the desert

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued four undocumented individuals Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m., when El Centro Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System received a notification from a rescue beacon that was activated by an individual who illegally crossed into the United States and was now requesting assistance near the mountainous area.
OCOTILLO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Rio Grande City, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Rio Grande City, TX
Rio Grande City, TX
Government
Shore News Network

RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest an Armed Criminal Migrant

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested a criminal migrant armed with a pistol and a bowie knife. A Mara-Salvatrucha gang member and a previously convicted sex offender were also arrested in separate events. On Sept. 20, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents were following a...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
PANAMA, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Border Security#Homeland Security#Honduran#Cpr#Mexican#Cbp
AOL Corp

Single mother expelled to Mexico recalls the lessons learned from her journey

LOS ANGELES — In June of this year, with only the clothes on her back, a gallon of water and a little bit of food, 49-year-old Maria Torres, a Mexican immigrant from the state of Chihuahua, left her children behind with her sister and crossed the U.S.’s southern border in Sasabe, Ariz., to begin her trek north through the Sonoran Desert in hopes of reaching her family in Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
Metro International

Haitian migrants in Colombia weigh journey to U.S. after deportations

NECOCLI, Colombia (Reuters) – Many Haitian migrants heading north through Colombia are weighing whether to continue their journey to the United States, after more than a thousand were deported from the U.S.-Mexico border this past week. Some 16,000 migrants are stuck in the northern Colombian beach town of Necocli, awaiting...
IMMIGRATION
flaglerlive.com

The Lie About Border Patrol Agents Whipping Haitians

Simply saying something over and over doesn’t make it so. I know because I’ve tried it. No matter how many times I say, “I’m a good golfer, I’m a good golfer,” the reality is I still stink, as anyone who has seen me on the course will verify. Yet, the...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

Catch-and-release at border up more than 430,000% in August

What a difference a year makes on the border. In August 2020, the Trump administration managed something stunning. Border Patrol agents caught more than 47,000 illegal immigrants and immediately released just 10 of them into the interior. This August, under President Biden, the Border Patrol made more than 195,000 arrests...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy