2-month-old migrant dies in mother’s arms after journey across border
An infant girl died after being carried by her mother across the border, Homeland Security announced Friday, adding to this year’s soaring death toll. The 2-month-old Honduran girl was part of a large group of migrants Border Patrol agents found near Rio Grande City, Texas. When apprehended, the mother told agents the girl had been running a fever and had a cough and diarrhea for the previous six days.www.washingtontimes.com
Comments / 0