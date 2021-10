Kevin Love was vague when talking about his future with the Cavs. Kevin Love isn’t about to tell you that he wants out of Cleveland, again anyway. He already stated that he wants to play in Portland and be a Trailblazer at some point in his career. Last I checked, he wasn’t some superhero who can be in two places at once, so that basically means that he does in fact want to leave Cleveland at some point.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO