Jordan Clarkson appears in hilarious video with clueless reporter

One of the great running things in the local media world is when athletes are unintentionally interviewed as part of a regular “person on the street” segment, from Chris Long being interviewed about his Powerball ticket purchase to Alex Ovechkin being interviewed about snowstorm preparations. The latest case of this comes from Hayley Cromblehome of Salt Lake City CBS affiliate KUTV. But, in a twist for these kinds of stories, Cromblehome herself brought this to wider attention with tweets about how she realized it was Clarkson afterwards:

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO