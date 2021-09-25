CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Clarkson appears in hilarious video with clueless reporter

By Grey Papke
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A local TV reporter doing interviews with Utah Jazz fans stumbled across Jordan Clarkson, and didn’t even realize it. Hayley Crombleholme, a reporter for KUTV in Salt Lake City, was doing street interviews when she stumbled across Clarkson. The Utah Jazz guard played it cool, complying when Crombleholme asked him to spell his name. Even then, she still didn’t realize that Clarkson played for the Jazz, making the next question about how many games he went to even funnier.

larrybrownsports.com

