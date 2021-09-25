Effingham Co. boy featured in NYC to help kick off National Down Syndrome Awareness Month
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One Effingham County family is on Cloud 9, as their son is helping to kick off National Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. 12-year-old Peyton Schuman’s picture was one of 500 children, teens, and adults chosen from around the world to be featured in a video presentation for the National Down Syndrome Society’s Times Square video presentation on September 18.www.wtoc.com
