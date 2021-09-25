Montana State preparing for challenging Portland State defense in Big Sky Conference opener

HILLSBORO — After closing out nonconference play last weekend with a lopsided 52-10 victory over San Diego, it’s now wheels up to Oregon for the Bobcats (2-1) as they prepare for their Big Sky opener against Portland State (1-2). The last time both programs crossed paths was during the 2018 season with Montana State finishing on top in dominant fashion. However, the veterans will you the Vikings are a much different team this fall.