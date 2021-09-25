Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Zenon's Dark New Power Up
Black Clover is teasing a dark kind of new power up for Zenon Zogratis with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter! Yuki Tabata's original manga series has reached a fever pitch in the fights against the Dark Triad and the devils of the underworld in the Spade Kingdom. Now that two of the Zogratis siblings have fallen, the focus for the manga has shifted back to the fight between Yuno, Langris and Zenon. Zenon's devilish strength has been hard to keep up with now that he's at full strength, but it seems he will be getting even stronger soon.
