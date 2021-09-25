CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Fans Ecstatic CM Punk Brings Back Classic Look on Rampage

Cover picture for the articleTonight's Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage kicked off with CM Punk vs Powerhouse Hobbs, Punk's first match on AEW television, and it got the night started right. Punk was in control early but Hobbs definitely came into his own during the match and looked like he was in a rhythm late. A bit of mocking ended up with Punk landing a Hurricanrana on Hobbs off the top turnbuckle, and the two would keep fighting. Thing is, fans were already losing their minds thanks to Punk's gear, as Punk came out in his classic trunks once again.

IN THIS ARTICLE
