MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the woman killed in the mass shooting at the Kroger in Collierville last week. Olivia King’s son, Wes King, posted to Facebook Tuesday that funeral services would be held Friday and Saturday at Church of the Incarnation. He said the viewing is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, and the funeral is set for 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO