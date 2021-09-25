3 takeaways as Wellington football routs John I. Leonard to move to .500

LAKE WORTH – After losing in overtime to Palm Beach Gardens last Friday, Wellington football bounced back with a 49-0 blowout over John I. Leonard on Friday night. The Wolverines (2-2) scored first on the team’s opening drive and did not look back afterward. Wellington went up 22-0 by the end of the first quarter after a passing touchdown from Ryan Anthony, and back-to-back rushing touchdowns from Trevonta Holton put the game out of reach early.