CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Stuart Appleby, Alex Cejka lead Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8Sus_0c7TXBki00
Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

A year ago, Jim Furyk joined Arnold Palmer and Bruce Fleisher as the only players to win their first two PGA Tour Champions starts. Phil Mickelson would later become the fourth member of that club.

But Furyk is not at Pebble Beach Golf Links this week to defend his title at the PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championship. Lefty’s not there either. Instead, they’re both serving as vice captains for U.S. boss Steve Stricker at the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

In Friday’s opening round, Stuart Appleby and Alex Cejka posted matching 66s to share the lead. Appleby had seven birdies and a bogey at Pebble Beach Golf Links while Cejka had a bogey-free round with six birdies. Cejka won the first two majors in 2021 on the senior circuit; Appleby is seeking his first Champions victory and his first win anywhere since the 2010 Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour.

Tom Lehman, who has 12 PGA Tour Champions wins and five more on the PGA Tour, shot a 67 at Pebble Beach. He is tied for third with K.J. Choi.

Glen Day, Esteban Toledo, Larry Mize and Kirk Triplett all shot 68s and are tied for fifth.

The Pure Insurance is being played on two golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Resort and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The tournament features participants from First Tee chapters around the country and they are paired with a Champions tour players for the week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Names Her Favorite Sport To Watch Live

As much as Paige Spiranac loves golf, her actual favorite sport to watch in person is played indoors and in a much colder environment. During a recent appearance on the NHL and lifestyle podcast “Missin’ Curfew,” Spiranac said there is “nothing better” than watching hockey up close and personal. “It’s...
SPORTS
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, caddie narrowly avoid rarely used ruling at Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has not even played a full round at the Ryder Cup yet, but he’s already made a ton of headlines. From his spectator-plunking birdie on the 1st, to his mammoth drive at the 5th, each time he’s stepped to the ball, something worthwhile has happened. At the 6th...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Arnold Palmer
Golf.com

Justin Thomas is changing caddies and hiring a familiar face

Just days after a raucous celebration at the Ryder Cup, news has arrived from the camp of Justin Thomas: he’s got a new caddie on the bag. Not just any caddie, of course, but Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, one of the most successful caddies in PGA Tour history. Bones famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for much of Lefty’s career until taking a gig as an on-course reporter for NBC and Golf Channel.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac RESPONDS as she leads Tiger Woods in Instagram followers

Paige Spiranac has the most Instagram followers of any golfer on the popular picture-posting platform, even more than 15-time major winning legend Tiger Woods. The popular golfer who is known for posting raunchy pictures on her page has reached the 3.1 million follower mark, which is 400,000 more than Woods who sits in second place on 2.7 million.
GOLF
rydercup.com

Act of sportsmanship between Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood

Winning isn’t everything in the Ryder Cup. It’s also the great moments that come out of the competition. The greatest example was in 1969 – the Concession – when Jack Nicklaus came down the final hole at Royal Birkdale tied with Tony Jacklin. After Nicklaus made a par putt, he conceded Jacklin’s par, ending that Ryder Cup in a tie, which allowed Great Britain & Ireland (continental Europe joined the Ryder Cup in 1079) to retain the Cup.
GOLF
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Tour Championship#Golf Course#Beach Golf#Pga Tour Champions#The Pure Insurance#First Tee
Florida Times-Union

First Tee-North Florida members compete with PGA Tour Champions players at Pebble Beach

Three First Coast members of the First Tee-North Florida got their chances in the spotlight at Pebble Beach last week. Flagler College freshman and Nease graduate Grace Richards, Bishop Snyder student Matthew French of Jacksonville and Fernandina Beach High student Madelyn Campbell competed in the Pure Insurance Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event in which junior golfers compete in pro-am groups with Champions Tour players.
FLORIDA STATE
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas "100% DID NOT FIRE" PGA Tour caddie Jimmy Johnson

Justin Thomas has confirmed that he did not fire his caddie Jimmy Johnson and it was Johnson's decision to part ways with the World No. 6. It was announced that Jim "Bones" Mackay, who famously caddied for Phil Mickelson for 25 years, will be Thomas' new caddie for the 2021/2022 PGA Tour season.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Monterey County Herald

Pro Golf: Junior players set to return to the PURE Insurance Open

PEBBLE BEACH — It was a hollow and subdued feeling last year. Not only were fans missing from the PURE Insurance Open, but so were the teens from the First Tee program, the heart of the tournament. “With all the uncertainty floating around last year with the pandemic, we did...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Pure Insurance Championship tournament format, pro and pro-am cut rules

The 2021 Pure Insurance Championshipformat really consists of two golf tournaments going on at the same time for the 81 professionals in the field. The 81 pros are each paired with a junior participant in The First Tee program and two amateur players, forming 81 four-player teams. Those teams are grouped into 81 foursomes over the first three days, with groups playing each day on one of two courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
GOLF
FOX Sports

Choi wins at Pebble Beach for 1st PGA Tour Champions victory

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Choi shot a closing 4-under 68 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach for his first PGA Tour Champions win. The 51-year-old Choi reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-8 and...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Choi carries 2-shot lead into final round at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Choi shot a 4-under 68 Saturday for a two-stroke lead over Alex Cejka and Bernhard Langer after two rounds of the PGA Tour Champions PURE Insurance Championship. Choi followed an opening 67 with a bogey-free round that included three birdies on the front nine...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Sergio Garcia, more bad news in Mississippi

The elimination of Sergio Garcia, the comeback show of Will Zalatoris who flies in the lead along with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala. In Jackson (USA), Mississippi, these are the verdicts at the end of the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, a tournament of the PGA Tour which, in the middle of the race, loses the most anticipated protagonist: Garcia.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy