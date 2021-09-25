CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

This Moving Lego Water Bending Scene Is Leaving Avatar Fans In Awe

By Allie Capps
wegotthiscovered.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s pretty hard to find someone who doesn’t like legos and it’s just as hard to find people who don’t enjoy Avatar: The Last Airbender. It was a major hit when it returned to Netflix during the COVID-19 pandemic and when Legend of Korra joined it a whole new wave of fans for the franchise were born.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Harry Potter Fans Are Discussing The Most Messed Up Parts In The Series’ Universe

The Harry Potter novels and films have been beloved by fans since the very first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was released in 1997. The fantasy world with wizards, muggles, ogres, and the now-famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has been praised endlessly for captivating millions of people around the world.
MOVIES
KDVR.com

Know an Avatar the Last Airbender fan? They’ll love these 8 products

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best gifts to give your Last Airbender-loving friend. Avatar the Last Airbender fans love anything that reminds them of the beloved series. From stuffed animals of the iconic animals and wall hangings of the fictional landscape to shirts that depict the tribe they identify with most, they can’t get enough.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

One Of Star Wars: Visions’ Coolest Scenes Has Upset Fans

Star Wars: Visions was awesome. The philosophy behind the Disney Plus animated anthology seems to have been to give Star Wars to some of the greatest anime studios in the world and tell them to go nuts with it. The results range from goofy comedy to high-octane action, with a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bending#Legos#Legend Of Korra
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Bursts to Life in This Gorgeous CG Fan-Film

Avatar: The Last Airbender made a major comeback last year, and the franchise is thriving well into 2021. After returning to Netflix, Avatar was thrust towards a new generation of fans, and those who watched the animated series back in the day were glad to revisit Aang. Now, it seems one of those fans took their visit to the next level, and they did it with a stunning CG animated clip.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Obscure Canadian Horror Film Is Gaining New Life On Streaming

October is the perfect time to settle in with a good horror movie. When the spooky season rolls around, many new and classic horror films shoot up the streaming charts as people attempt to scare themselves silly. And right now, a Canadian horror film is dominating streaming charts. According to...
MOVIES
d23.com

An “Eek Peek” Behind the Scenes of LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales

Halloween is almost upon us, conjuring up thoughts of jack-o-lanterns and silly ghosts and… Poe Dameron? That is no trick—this Halloween season, we’re exploring the spooky (but still silly!) side of the galaxy thanks to our friends at LEGO® Star Wars. While the Star Wars universe doesn’t have its own Halloween-style holiday, the galaxy is FULL of terrifying characters and creatures perfect for filling intergalactic ghost stories! LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, scaring up fun on Disney+ October 1, takes a ghost story approach to Star Wars, where Poe and BB-8 explore the creepy castle of Darth Vader while being accompanied by the castle’s caretaker, who tells them spooky tales of the Dark Side as they explore. We talked to the special’s executive producers, Josh Rimes and David Shayne, to get an “eek peek” behind the scenes of this terrifying…ly fun special:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender's Dallas Liu Is Ready to Do Right By Fans

If you haven't heard the news yet, you should know Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a new lease on life. Like it or not, the show is getting a new live-action adaptation by the folks at Netflix, and the lead cast was made public earlier this year. This time around, netizens are hopeful Avatar will do right by them with this live-action series, and star Dallas Liu wants nothing else but the same.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

The Venom Movie Account Is Roasting Fans On Twitter

Fans of Venom: Let There Be Carnage were given a special treat on Twitter today when the film’s official account invited its followers to share a pic of their movie ticket and be roasted by the symbiote. It follows from an announcement on the official Venom movie Twitter page yesterday...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Dress Up as ‘Squid Game’ Characters for Halloween

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Netflix’s Squid Game is shaping up to be the streamer’s latest mega-hit, so it’s no surprise that the Korean dystopian thriller series is also among the top Halloween costumes right now. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed at the Code conference earlier this week that the horror show has “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever,” reports CNET, and one South Korean internet service provider is even suing the streaming and entertainment company over the surge in network...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Non-MCU Marvel Movie Just Left Disney Plus

A terrible non-MCU Marvel movie just left Disney Plus. This October 1st saw a bunch of 20th Century Fox films removed from the Mouse House’s streaming service. As Disney doesn’t reveal which titles are leaving its platform ahead of time, it only becomes clear what’s gone when things suddenly disappear from the service. In this case, 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine has left D+.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Acclaimed Hugh Jackman Movie Has Been Removed From Disney Plus

Unlike Netflix and other streaming platforms, Disney Plus doesn’t announce ahead of time when certain titles will be leaving its service, so fans have to keep on their toes when it comes to checking which movies are still available and which aren’t. This October 1st, for example, saw an acclaimed Hugh Jackman film being quietly removed from D+’s library in the US.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy