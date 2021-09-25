This Moving Lego Water Bending Scene Is Leaving Avatar Fans In Awe

Halloween is almost upon us, conjuring up thoughts of jack-o-lanterns and silly ghosts and… Poe Dameron? That is no trick—this Halloween season, we’re exploring the spooky (but still silly!) side of the galaxy thanks to our friends at LEGO® Star Wars. While the Star Wars universe doesn’t have its own Halloween-style holiday, the galaxy is FULL of terrifying characters and creatures perfect for filling intergalactic ghost stories! LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales, scaring up fun on Disney+ October 1, takes a ghost story approach to Star Wars, where Poe and BB-8 explore the creepy castle of Darth Vader while being accompanied by the castle’s caretaker, who tells them spooky tales of the Dark Side as they explore. We talked to the special’s executive producers, Josh Rimes and David Shayne, to get an “eek peek” behind the scenes of this terrifying…ly fun special:

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO