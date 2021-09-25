CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Giuliani not welcome at Fox News, report says

By New York Daily News
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — It’s no coincidence that Fox News viewers haven’t been keeping up with the Giulianis in recent months, a new report claims. Rudy Giuliani, an ex lawyer for former President Donald Trump, has not appeared on the highly viewed cable channel for three months, according to Politico, which says Giuliani was slated to chat with Fox about the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks that happened while he was mayor. Giuliani, 77, was reportedly notified of the change of plans on the eve of the anniversary.

