In 2006, Chrysler revealed its intentions to take on Europe's supermini elite with the Dodge Hornet. Recently, we found ourselves talking about the curious story of the Tritec engine. It was a $500 million Brazil-based joint venture between Rover and Chrysler, but the former ended up leaving the table before the first engines left the production line in Curitiba. Former Rover owners BMW took over that stake in the endeavour, backing away in 2007 and deciding that its second-generation Mini would instead use ‘Prince’ engines made via a new partnership with PSA. In the midst of a financial crisis, Chrysler then offloaded Tritec to Fiat.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO