Mental Health

Psychiatrist analyzes Brian Laundrie's behavior

fox13news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the question on everyone's mind. Is Brian Laundrie alive or dead? It's impossible to know right now but a renowned psychiatrist believes there are some clues in Laundrie's behavior that may get us closer to the answer.

www.fox13news.com

Psychiatric Times

A Psychiatrist's New Season

A psychiatrist reflects on career changes as he embarks on a new adventure. Today marks a new season for me as I transition to a new chapter in my career. The last 7 years as an inpatient psychiatrist have been filled with growth in the form of leadership, stewardship, and mentorship.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
#Psychiatrist
spring.org.uk

An Unusual Early Warning Sign Of Depression

Researchers predicted who was depressed with 90 percent accuracy from this one sign. Changes in heart rate can predict depression, new research finds. Heart rate could provide an early warning sign of depression and indicate when it has resolved. People who are depressed have a heart rate that is roughly...
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
verywellmind.com

Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Research suggests that women may experience some symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) differently than men. They are also more likely to develop the condition following trauma, but it usually takes much longer for women to be diagnosed. Statistics suggest that women are twice as likely as men to develop...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
New York Post

Mom who entered menopause at 13 has two children thanks to IVF

Decades of fertility research has spawned not one, but two miracles — a son and a daughter — for one post-menopausal mom. Claire Pape, 43, from Beverly, East Yorkshire in England, went through menopause at 13 years old after experiencing just one menstrual cycle. Pape first experienced menopausal symptoms, such...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Pushy’ Mom’s Concerns About Son’s Sore Neck Reveal Boy, 3, Has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia After Misdiagnosis; How To Be Your Own Advocate

Louise Chessell took her son, then 2, to the doctor after a series of infections resulted in the boy limping around the house and growing increasingly pale. The doctor prescribed an antibiotic and said that the boy was just experiencing symptoms from his various infections, but Louise grew concerned when his neck got sore. Her son was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Coping with a Parent with a Substance Use Disorder

While addiction is understood in many ways, it is often thought of as a family condition. A parent's substance use disorder can foster unhealthy attachment patterns with their child. Adult children who have been impacted can begin healing by examining their own behaviors and understanding how addiction works. Parents and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
femalefirst.co.uk

US woman charged for 'brief emotion' during medical exam

A woman in the United States was billed for showing 'brief emotion' during a routine medical examination. A woman in the US was charged for showing 'brief emotion' during her medical examination. The lady, named only as Midge, went to the doctors for a routine exam and saw the words...
HEALTH

