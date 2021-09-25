LA Rams class of 2021 remain eerily quiet in 2021

Woods caught three of six targets for 33 yards and rushed once for five yards during Sunday's 34-24 win over Tampa Bay. It's been a slow fantasy start for Woods. He's caught just 11 passes for 124 yards and a single score through the first three games, whereas fellow receiver Cooper Kupp has exploded out of the gate with a 25-367-5 line. The disparity between the top two wideouts is all the more concerning because of the offseason change at quarterback, as the Kupp-Matthew Stafford connection has been legit. Additionally, the Rams have two other capable wide receivers in Van Jefferson and DeSean Jackson, and tight end Tyler Higbee also found the end zone against the Buccaneers on Sunday. While it's still a little too early to push the panic button on Woods, he's quickly becoming difficult to rely on in many fantasy settings.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO