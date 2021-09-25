College Fantasy Football: Week 4 DFS Picks Saturday (Sept. 25) Games
Week 4 of the 2021 college football season continues on Saturday, Sept. 25. That means it’s time to pick your optimal DraftKings college football fantasy lineup. Fortunately, our college football fantasy experts are ready to help. Players from 12 matchups are available to be selected on DraftKings for the first slate on Saturday, including Missouri-Boston College, LSU-Mississippi State, Texas Tech-Texas and SMU-TCU. The afternoon lineups can be filled by five matchups, including Louisville-Florida State, Texas A&M-Arkansas and Clemson-NC State. The first night section features seven contests to choose from, including Kentucky-South Carolina, Nebraska-Michigan State, Tennessee-Florida and West Virginia-Oklahoma. The final slate features four contests to make selections from, including USF-BYU, Arizona-Oregon, Oregon State-USC and Colorado-Arizona State.athlonsports.com
Comments / 0