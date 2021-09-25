CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Suspect who attacked man with machete at Walmart remains at large

By News 12 Staff
 9 days ago

A man who attacked another man with a machete at a Hudson County Walmart remains on the loose.

Kearny police say the attack happened at the Harrison Avenue store Friday morning.

Police say it appears that the suspect and victim got involved in an argument and the victim was struck in the head with the machete. The victim suffered a laceration to his head and was taken to the hospital. He was released later that day and is expected to be OK.

Authorities are not looking for the suspect. A description was not immediately available.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Kearny Police Department at 201-998-1313 .

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

