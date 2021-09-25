CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey adopts new regulations for student-athletes who suffer head injuries

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lX3I3_0c7TOoRm00

State lawmakers want students to play it safe when returning to sports after a head injury. New legislation went into effect on Friday.

The new law requires school districts to revise their policies on the prevention and treatment of sports-related concussions and other head injuries.

“Having a step-by-step guidance that the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has in place for return to sports is key in making sure that our kids are safe, especially as their brains are developing and growing into adulthood,” says emergency room physician Dr. Sampson Davis.

The revisions will have to include the CDC’s six-step “Return to Play Progression” plan.

“Whatever we need to do to keep our children safe, if it means adding layers of protection, I’m for it,” says parent Kay Lucky.

The six steps include returning to school, light aerobic activity, moderate activity, heavy activity with no contact, practice with contact and finally, competition.

“What we have seen, with sports especially, is that you cannot have a concussion on top of a concussion. So, you cannot return to sports so fast that the brain is not healed,” says Davis. “It’s similar to going out and playing on a sprained ankle.”

The CDC says students who suffer from a concussion or other head injuries should not return to competition or practice until they can first return to regular school activities and show no symptoms. They must also be evaluated by a doctor.

News 12

CDC, doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging pregnant women be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid concerns about the delta variant. The agency is encouraging women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or considering having kids to get vaccinated due to the number of pregnant women hospitalized with the virus. Also, the CDC says there is a higher risk of admission in the intensive care unit.
KOMO News

Kids under 12 should not get COVID vaccines, FDA warns

With the kids back in school and cases of pediatric COVID going up, it’s easy to understand why some parents might want to get their children vaccinated, even when they’re not eligible for the shots. That’s why the FDA is warning parents that children under the age of 12 should...
KIDS
