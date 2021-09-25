CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Pilot program deploys nearly 3,000 electric scooters to the Bronx, but some residents oppose them

By News 12 Staff
 9 days ago

If you’ve been out in parts of the Bronx lately, you’ve probably noticed electronic scooters on every corner after the city launched an electric scooter pilot program.

However, some Bronx residents aren’t too happy about the new rides. Approximately 3,000 electric scooters from Lime, Bird and Veo are now calling the East Bronx home, but some neighbors are saying no thanks.

"We're not just social animals in your social experiment. Living beings are being detrimentally harmed by the pilot program,” said Founder of Friends of Pelham Parkway Roxanne Delgado.

Bronx residents say the electric scooters are being left lying on the ground and not helping the community as they should.

The scooters are supposed to be dropped off at special areas on the sidewalk marked off with white paint, like a location visible on Watson Avenue.

Lime tells News 12, “When scooters are parked improperly, residents can report it to us via our app or calling us and we always aim to fix the issue as soon as we can."

Veo also tells News 12 that, “Users who park improperly receive one warning, and any subsequent incident results in an account suspension."

levelle ming
8d ago

Make more make another 3,000 it some people complain about the smallest things because they are miserable make more mopeds and let them go 30 mph too don't let theses people stop progress they are miserable and don't want progress

It's Me...
8d ago

I'm all for it, if it's driven in a designated lane and it's done respectfully to others and put back in the white outlined box where it came from....But we get that, NO! We get swerving in and out of traffic and when you're done w it, u just leave it anywhere. How about putting it back in the white outlined box where u got it from. Is that too much to ask for?🤔

my name is no name
8d ago

They are terror on the road! One rode right into my car mirror! If you aren’t walking and are on the road you should be insured! They hit someone and what recourse does one have? Absolutely nothing!

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

