Yonkers, NY

Yonkers unveils memorial honoring fallen public safety dispatchers at city park

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

The city of Yonkers on Friday honored its public safety dispatchers who passed away while on the job.

The public safety dispatchers are the ones who answer the calls of emergency for the Yonkers police and fire departments.

The memorial dedication at Untermeyer Park was something City Fire Commissioner Anthony Pagano said should have happened a long time ago.

"It's long overdue, and it's somewhere we can come and reminisce to the people that these dispatchers worked with," Pagano said.

The city's police commissioner and Mayor Mike Spano also attended the dedication.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

